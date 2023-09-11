Andy Reid defends embattled Chiefs WR after Week 1 performance

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid went to bat for one of his embattled players after a poor Week 1 performance.

Reid defended wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who cost the Chiefs dearly against the Detroit Lions with a series of big drops. Reid said Toney’s drops were unlike him, and that the only way the wide receiver would improve was to just keep playing.

“That’s just not his thing,” Reid said of Toney, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He’s not a guy that drops balls. He’s got great hands, so we just got to keep working through it.

“The only way we’re going to get him back is by playing him. I think you’ll see better as we go down the road here from him.”

Toney only caught one pass in the 21-20 loss and had a series of damaging drops. One of them directly led to a pick-six, and was arguably the difference in the game.

Patrick Mahomes also voiced his confidence in Toney to come back from a brutal game. If the issues continue, however, that patience will wear thin.

