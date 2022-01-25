Andy Reid makes honest admission about NFL overtime rule

Nobody denies that Sunday’s Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs contest was an instant classic, but the way it ended left a sour taste in the mouths of some. After a frantic final two minutes of regulation, the Bills didn’t even touch the ball in overtime, as the Chiefs won the coin toss and drove downfield for a game-winning touchdown.

The Chiefs benefitted from the NFL’s overtime rules, but coach Andy Reid admitted that the current setup may not be the best for the league.

“I had a chance to talk with Sean [McDermott] afterward, and that I’m sure is something they’re going to look at again, too,” Reid said, via Barry Wilner of the Associated Press. “And I wouldn’t be opposed to it — it’s a hard thing. It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for? To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”

Reid is speaking from experience. Though he and the Chiefs were the beneficiaries this time, they were on the other end of things three years ago when the New England Patriots beat them in overtime in the AFC Championship game. Interestingly, at the time, Reid avoided criticizing the rule.

Perhaps seeing the overtime rules factor into an outcome twice in three years in key playoff games was enough to change Reid’s tune. That said, it’s the popular sentiment at this point.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports