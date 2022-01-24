 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing after Chiefs-Bills overtime playoff game

January 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Josh Allen sitting

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, and everyone said the same thing afterwards.

First off, viewers unanimously agreed that it was a great game. But many fans were dissatisfied with the ending because the Chiefs got to win thanks largely to winning the coin toss.

Many viewers, from the media to the fans to even players, all agreed that the overtime rules need to be changed so a hot offense gets a chance to match.

It would be interesting to see whether the Chiefs would like to see the overtime format changed.

The rule benefited them this year, but three years ago, the Patriots did the same thing to them. So they have been on both ends of the overtime rule.

To me, it’s a flaw in the NFL’s rules. They have a great product and delivered an incredible game. It shouldn’t end in such a dissatisfying manner.

