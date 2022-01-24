Everyone said the same thing after Chiefs-Bills overtime playoff game

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, and everyone said the same thing afterwards.

First off, viewers unanimously agreed that it was a great game. But many fans were dissatisfied with the ending because the Chiefs got to win thanks largely to winning the coin toss.

Many viewers, from the media to the fans to even players, all agreed that the overtime rules need to be changed so a hot offense gets a chance to match.

We gotta change the over time rules — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) January 24, 2022

Can we change the OT rules right this minute? — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 24, 2022

Overtime low key needs to be changed to college rules! — Brandon Jones (@BlessedJones33) January 24, 2022

A shame the NFL doesn’t play by CFB OT rules. This would have been like Illinois-Penn State except longer, funner and with no defensive stops — Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) January 24, 2022

If the NFL is gonna put its thumb on the scales of the offense, they can’t have an OT structure that overwhelmingly benefits the luckier team — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 24, 2022

Time we re-examine the @NFL overtime rules. Josh Allen threw for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns, he scored on 3 of his final 4 possessions and never touched the ball in overtime. #Bills — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 24, 2022

Whoever got the ball first was scoring a touchdown. Coin toss decided who advanced. That can’t be the way games like this are resolved. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2022

It would be interesting to see whether the Chiefs would like to see the overtime format changed.

The rule benefited them this year, but three years ago, the Patriots did the same thing to them. So they have been on both ends of the overtime rule.

To me, it’s a flaw in the NFL’s rules. They have a great product and delivered an incredible game. It shouldn’t end in such a dissatisfying manner.