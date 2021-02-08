Andy Reid addresses son’s car crash in postgame comments

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed his son’s car crash for the first time in his postgame comments following the team’s Super Bowl loss.

Reid’s son Britt, the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach, was involved in a car crash that left two children injured on Thursday, one of them in critical condition. The younger Reid did not travel to Tampa with the team.

Andy Reid said his heart went out to those injured in the accident, but refused to point to the distraction as a factor in the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his son's situation in relation to tonight: "I'd be lying if I told you my heart doesn't bleed for the people involved in it. … "From a human standpoint, yeah, it's a tough one. From a football standpoint, I don't think that was the problem." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 8, 2021

Britt Reid is facing an ongoing criminal investigation over his role in the crash. However, most of the Chiefs’ players would likely agree with their coach that this situation had little to do with their bad performance.