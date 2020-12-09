Andy Reid has message for Tyreek Hill about his touchdown backflips

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has developed a habit of backflipping over the goal line on long touchdowns, but his coach would like to see him tweak that.

Hill has backflipped over the goal line in back-to-back weeks on long touchdown catches, though Sunday’s ultimately did not count as it was nullified by a holding penalty. Andy Reid was asked about Hill’s habit on Wednesday, and said he would much prefer Hill do them in the end zone instead of during the actual play. He added he planned to talk to the wide receiver about the celebrations.

“It’s nice that he can do backflips but I want him to do them in the end zone,” Reid said, via Matt Derrick of SportsRadio 810.

Reid’s stance is understandable. First, Hill might be liable to draw an excessive celebration penalty, as he appeared to have done Sunday before the score was called back. Second, we’ve seen enough instances where players cost themselves by celebrating prematurely, as one top wide receiver found out earlier this year. Hill just needs a reminder of when and where to let loose what is quickly becoming his signature celebration.