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Andy Reid very hush-hush about Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding

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Chiefs coach Andy Reid on the sideline
Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid turned coy when pressed about the upcoming wedding of tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

During a Thursday news conference, Reid deflected questions on whether he would attend the high-profile event with a playful response.

“Can’t talk about it, can’t talk about it,” a laughing Reid said, via ESPN.

Reid, who played a pivotal matchmaking role thanks to his long friendship with Swift’s father Scott from their Philadelphia Eagles days, has long been a supportive figure for the couple. On this topic, the coach opted for secrecy, likening wedding planning to his own experience where his wife handled everything while he simply showed up.

“He’s very excited,” Reid added of Kelce, noting the tight end’s strong focus during mandatory minicamp with no visible distractions from nuptial plans.

The wedding is reportedly set for mid-July in Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden before training camp begins.

In typical Reid fashion, the coach kept his cards close, delivering one-liners worthy of a Swift lyric while steering clear of any spoilers. Chiefs fans and Swifties alike will have to wait for the details — or the reception playlist.

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