Anthony Lynn offers ridiculous comparison for Chargers’ struggles

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers are struggling immensely, and coach Anthony Lynn’s seat is getting progressively hotter. Something he said Wednesday is unlikely to help his cause much.

Lynn admitted that the Chargers aren’t doing great at the moment, but backed them to get back on track. The analogy he used, bafflingly, was that of the United States following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

#Chargers coach Anthony Lynn compared his team situation to Pearl Harbor. What?pic.twitter.com/t2ukuh0Qn0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 9, 2020

“Just the other day was Pearl Harbor Day, one of the biggest defeats this country’s had,” Lynn said. “And we bounced back from that. I kind of used that as an example with my staff the other day. We’re down and out, but we’re not dead yet.”

Comparing a bad football season with an attack that killed over 2,000 people probably isn’t going to go down well. One can understand what Lynn was going for, but there are definitely better ways of getting that point across.

This is just the latest in Lynn’s awkward press conference moments. He’s likely on his way out after the season ends unless the Chargers radically turn things around in the final weeks of the season.