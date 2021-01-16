Report: Anthony Lynn open to offensive coordinator jobs

Former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn may be open to returning to the NFL as an offensive coordinator in 2021 after all.

Lynn, who was fired by the Chargers at the end of the season, is willing to consider offensive coordinator jobs in 2021 and has received some interest.

I'm told Anthony Lynn is now open to returning to the NFL next season as an offensive coordinator, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 16, 2021

Earlier Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Lynn was a leading candidate for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator job, but it wasn’t clear if Lynn was interested in the opportunity.

Former #Chargers coach Anthony Lynn has spoken with Pete Carroll about the #Seahawks offensive coordinator job, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Lynn hasn’t decided what he wants to do in 2021, but he’d be among Seattle’s top choices. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2021

Lynn was highly rated as an offensive coordinator and had a good stint with the Buffalo Bills prior to taking the Chargers job. He has his deficiencies — he’s not a good game manager — but he’d be a solid offensive coordinator for someone if he wants it.