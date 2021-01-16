 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 15, 2021

Report: Anthony Lynn open to offensive coordinator jobs

January 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Anthony Lynn

Former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn may be open to returning to the NFL as an offensive coordinator in 2021 after all.

Lynn, who was fired by the Chargers at the end of the season, is willing to consider offensive coordinator jobs in 2021 and has received some interest.

Earlier Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Lynn was a leading candidate for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator job, but it wasn’t clear if Lynn was interested in the opportunity.

Lynn was highly rated as an offensive coordinator and had a good stint with the Buffalo Bills prior to taking the Chargers job. He has his deficiencies — he’s not a good game manager — but he’d be a solid offensive coordinator for someone if he wants it.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus