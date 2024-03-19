Anthony Richardson stopped to help stranded motorist

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson gained a new fan recently for an awesome reason.

A man named Parker Suddeth revealed on social media last week that he was traveling on the freeway in the Indianapolis area with a passenger recently when he had to pull over because of a blown out tire. When Suddeth pulled over to the side of I-65, someone came up behind him to assist him. That good samaritan was Richardson.

Suddeth shared some photos of him and Richardson on Instagram and praised the former No. 4 overall pick for being “the only man who had the decency to help us.”

Colts QB Anthony Richardson helped this fan stranded on the side of the highway the other day. Parker Suddeth says he had to pullover on the side of I-65 because of a tire blowout and AR stopped to help out. Parker says “I guess I’m a Colts fan now.” @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/dx7jKdckbE — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) March 19, 2024

“Zoe and I had a tire blowout on I-65 and the only man who had the decency to help us was Anthony,” Suddeth wrote. “HUGE thank you to this guy and Carl from the emergency transportation department for helping us out. I guess I’m a colts fan now.”

Richardson appeared in just four games as a rookie last year before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Colts fans have not gotten to see much from him on the field, but the good deed should help provide a glimpse into the type of person the former Florida star is off the field.

Richardson is not the first NFL quarterback to help a stranded motorist. Drivers with flat tires and overheated engines everywhere can only hope the trend continues.