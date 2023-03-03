Anthony Richardson impressing in 1 interesting area at NFL Combine

Anthony Richardson is apparently performing pretty darn well at this year’s NFL Combine.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller reported on Thursday that the former Florida star Richardson has been impressing during his interview process at the Combine. Citing his conversations with multiple scouts, Miller says that Richardson has been the best QB interviewee this year.

Anthony Richardson is said to be crushing the interview process at the Combine 👀 "I talked to a handful of scouts last night … Every single one of them said 'Anthony Richardson is the best QB interview they've had this year.'" — @nfldraftscout pic.twitter.com/MbZ3CAMBF5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 2, 2023

The 21-year-old Richardson spent three total seasons at Florida (though he redshirted his first season). In 2022, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also ran for 654 yards and nine TDs as the Gators went 6-7 overall.

Richardson is a consensus top-three quarterback in this year’s class (along with Bryce Young and CJ Stroud). He may even be in the running to go No. 1 overall now that there has been a big shake-up at the top of the draft board.