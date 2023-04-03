Anthony Richardson set to meet with intriguing team

Anthony Richardson is set to take a slate of visits to NFL teams, with one in particular likely to garner attention.

The Las Vegas Raiders are among six teams set to host Richardson for a visit, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. This is in spite of the fact that the Raiders currently pick at No. 7, which may not be high enough to land Richardson at this point.

Anthony Richardson will begin his pre-draft visits with the #Raiders on Friday, per source. Richardson will visit six teams, including Carolina, which hosts multiple top QBs as part of its Top 30 visits. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 3, 2023

The Raiders already signed a veteran quarterback this offseason, but they appear to be exploring their options. Things would really get interesting, however, if they were to try to trade up, which would also be a bit of a surprise.

There is still the chance that Richardson goes first overall, though there have been a lot of different interpretations regarding what the Carolina Panthers will do. Still, even if they do not get the chance to pick Richardson, it is interesting that the Raiders are assessing quarterbacks at all.