Antonio Brown addresses concerns about his mental health

Antonio Brown has had numerous outbursts both on and off the football field in recent years, leading many to speculate that his mental health is not in the best place. The veteran wide receiver insists he has no issues in that area.

Brown addressed the concerns about his mental health during an appearance on Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” show that will air in full next week. He said his decision to rip off his pads and leave in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets a few weeks ago had nothing to do with mental health.

“If we’re all players and we’re all saying we care about mental health, why every time something happens bad or how someone reacts (they say), ‘Oh, he’s crazy. There’s something wrong with his mental health?’ There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me, ‘Get the f— out of here.’ I’m not passive aggressive.”

Brown, of course, was referring to Bruce Arians. The Bucs head coach has admitted he kicked Brown off the sideline. Arians says Brown threw a fit about not getting the ball enough. Brown claims he was unable to play due to an ankle injury and Tampa Bay’s coaches tried to force him to go back into the game.

Whatever the case, even Tom Brady seemed to hint that he believes Brown’s sideline meltdown was about more than just football. One former NFL player speculated that Brown hasn’t been the same mentally since a specific hit years ago. Brown clearly doesn’t appreciate that narrative.

Photo: Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports