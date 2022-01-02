Report: Antonio Brown was almost tackled by security on his way off field

Antonio Brown made a scene during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, but it was almost an even bigger one.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver melted down in Week 17, taking off his jersey and running off to the locker room shirtless as the team trailed in the third quarter (video here).

FOX Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale said on the broadcast of the game that security at MetLife Stadium initially thought that the shirtless Brown was a streaker who had jumped onto the field. Security was going to tackle Brown as he ran off before they realized who he was.

It was an extremely bizarre scene but not an entirely surprising one for the mercurial Brown, who has accumulated a laundry list of transgressions over the years. Even just this season alone, Brown got suspended for using a fake vaccination card and remained defiant through it all. Sunday’s meltdown may have been the perfect encapsulation of the Antonio Brown experience.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports