Antonio Brown sends defiant message after returning to Buccaneers

Antonio Brown is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team has clarified that he’s not going anywhere. That clearly has him feeling bold, at least on social media.

Brown, who has now served a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccination card, sent a defiant tweet on Monday demanding respect.

Put some RESPECT on my name ! All of YALL !!!! — AB (@AB84) December 20, 2021

Critics might not think much of Brown’s message, but he won’t care. Part of that might be because of how firm Bruce Arians was when it came to giving the veteran wide receiver a vote of confidence. Plus, the suspension itself was a lot lighter than it apparently could have been.

Brown may be in for a big role the rest of the season considering the brutal injury news the Buccaneers got on Monday.