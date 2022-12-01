Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is in trouble with the law once again.

An arrest warrant for Brown was issued on Thursday in Tampa stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

There is an active arrest warrant out for former NFL WR Antonio Brown from Tampa PD for domestic violence battery. pic.twitter.com/RUN0BpXji7 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 1, 2022

Brown is wanted on a battery charge that stems from an alleged incident that took place on Nov. 28. A judge on Nov. 29 denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order to prevent Brown from possessing firearms or ammunition if he was considered a threat to himself or others, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

The warrant is only the latest legal issue for Brown, who has had plenty of them over the years. Most recently, the former NFL wide receiver was ordered to pay a huge sum of money stemming from an incident in which he was accused of assaulting a moving truck driver.