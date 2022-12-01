 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 1, 2022

Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown

December 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Antonio Brown with a smile

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown is in trouble with the law once again.

An arrest warrant for Brown was issued on Thursday in Tampa stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

Brown is wanted on a battery charge that stems from an alleged incident that took place on Nov. 28. A judge on Nov. 29 denied a petition for a temporary risk protection order to prevent Brown from possessing firearms or ammunition if he was considered a threat to himself or others, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

The warrant is only the latest legal issue for Brown, who has had plenty of them over the years. Most recently, the former NFL wide receiver was ordered to pay a huge sum of money stemming from an incident in which he was accused of assaulting a moving truck driver.

Article Tags

Antonio Brown
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus