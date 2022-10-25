Antonio Brown ordered to pay huge sum in truck driver assault case

Antonio Brown was sued last year by a moving truck driver he allegedly assaulted, and the case ended with the former NFL star having to shell out a large sum of money.

According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, a judge in Broward County, Fla., earlier this month order Brown to pay $1.2 million to Anton Tumanov. Brown failed to respond or show up to hearings in the case. A jury found him liable for $407,000 for Tumanov’s past and future medical expenses and an additional $793,000 for past and future pain and suffering.

Tumanov filed the lawsuit in May 2021, claiming he was hired to move Brown’s belongings from California to Hollywood, Fla., the year prior. He said he arrived at Brown’s Florida home and was “met with resistance and violence.”

Tumanov said Brown and Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, went after Tumanov’s truck and “proceeded to verbally and physically attack him, causing severe personal injuries.”

Brown was arrested not long after the incident and pleaded no contest to a felony battery charge in June 2020. The 34-year-old avoided jail time.

Brown made more than $80 million on the field during his 12 NFL seasons. He must have felt $1.2 million was not worth his time. Perhaps he has been too busy trolling Tom Brady on social media to care.