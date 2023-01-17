Mother of Antonio Brown’s children addresses explicit Snapchat photo

Antonio Brown shared an explicit image on one of his social media accounts Tuesday morning, and the woman in the photo has addressed the violation of her privacy in a statement.

Brown shared a photo on his Snapchat story that showed a woman performing a sex act. The former wide receiver’s face was not in the photo, but the woman’s was. Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three of Brown’s children, confirmed that she was the woman in the image and issued a statement about it on Instagram.

“Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions,” Kyriss wrote. “I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses. I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are away I have kids involved as well.”

It is unclear when the photo was taken. Kyriss is the same woman who called police back in November to report that her and Brown got into a domestic dispute at their home in Tampa, Fla. Brown wound up being charged with domestic battery after he allegedly threw a shoe at Kyriss. He did not cooperate when police came to serve him a warrant.

The charges against Brown were later dismissed after Kyriss recanted her allegations and asked law enforcement officials to let her and Brown handle the matter privately.

This is not the first time Brown has created drama with something he shared on Snapchat. He also found ways to disrespect Tom Brady using the app not too long ago.