Antonio Brown shares fake nude photo of Gisele on Snapchat

Antonio Brown continues to make odd decisions regarding Gisele and Tom Brady.

Brown posted a photo on his Snapchat account Monday that featured a fake nude picture of Gisele.

Antonio Brown posted this poorly photoshopped nude pic of Gisele on his snapchat this morning. Dude is 🦇💩 pic.twitter.com/E5kmnDdnA3 — Mike Kearney (@MKPGH) November 21, 2022

Gisele is the ex-wife of Brady.

Brown has developed a reputation for his sexually inappropriate behavior. He’s been having fun with Brady on social media amid the quarterback’s relationship problems. He was even selling a disrespectful T-shirt featuring a photo involving him and Gisele.

If this is the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver’s way of trying to let Gisele know that he is interested in her, it’s probably not going to go over well.

Brown was briefly teammates with Tom Brady on the Patriots in 2019. He teamed with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021 before being cut following his stunt against the Jets.