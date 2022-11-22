 Skip to main content
Antonio Brown shares fake nude photo of Gisele on Snapchat

November 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Antonio Brown smiles

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown continues to make odd decisions regarding Gisele and Tom Brady.

Brown posted a photo on his Snapchat account Monday that featured a fake nude picture of Gisele.

Gisele is the ex-wife of Brady.

Brown has developed a reputation for his sexually inappropriate behavior. He’s been having fun with Brady on social media amid the quarterback’s relationship problems. He was even selling a disrespectful T-shirt featuring a photo involving him and Gisele.

If this is the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver’s way of trying to let Gisele know that he is interested in her, it’s probably not going to go over well.

Brown was briefly teammates with Tom Brady on the Patriots in 2019. He teamed with Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and 2021 before being cut following his stunt against the Jets.

