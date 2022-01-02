 Skip to main content
Antonio Brown gets funny meme treatment after quitting midgame

January 2, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Antonio Brown strips and leaves a game

Antonio Brown stormed off the field on Sunday and went straight to the Meme Hall of Fame.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver had a meltdown for the ages in Week 17 against the New York Jets, stripping off his jersey and heading to the locker room shirtless in the third quarter (video here).

The unbelievable scene led to a bunch of great memes on Twitter roasting Brown. Here were some of the best ones.

The Bucs obviously did not find anything funny about the incident however. Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was done in Tampa Bay.

We later learned what exactly led to Brown’s meltdown. But for a player who has an extremely long history of bad behavior, a spectacular implosion like this one was almost inevitable in retrospect.

