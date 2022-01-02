Antonio Brown gets funny meme treatment after quitting midgame

Antonio Brown stormed off the field on Sunday and went straight to the Meme Hall of Fame.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver had a meltdown for the ages in Week 17 against the New York Jets, stripping off his jersey and heading to the locker room shirtless in the third quarter (video here).

The unbelievable scene led to a bunch of great memes on Twitter roasting Brown. Here were some of the best ones.

LeVeon Bell on the sideline watching another Antonio Brown incident pic.twitter.com/0qiQ265KjE — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 2, 2022

Yeah AB, showing up tomorrow like…. pic.twitter.com/hdh81kQwGm — Phyuck Yiu (@PhyuckYiu31) January 2, 2022

“Antonio Brown just quit the Bucs!” Rams: pic.twitter.com/uMdbwxK1Gx — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown is gonna fight one of them Pauls before the year is over — Craig Kirkendall (@WillieChuckJr) January 2, 2022

The Bucs obviously did not find anything funny about the incident however. Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown was done in Tampa Bay.

We later learned what exactly led to Brown’s meltdown. But for a player who has an extremely long history of bad behavior, a spectacular implosion like this one was almost inevitable in retrospect.