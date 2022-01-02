Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown is done with Bucs after meltdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wasting no time taking action after Antonio Brown’s meltdown on Sunday.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown’s career in Tampa Bay is officially over following Brown’s outburst, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The seven-time Pro Bowler went nuts in the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against the New York Jets in Week 17. He stripped off his jersey and went to the locker room shirtless in a major spectacle (video here).

The Bucs were trailing 24-10 at the time of the incident but went on to pull out the 28-24 victory.

Brown was in his second season with the Bucs. He won a Super Bowl with them last year but had less success in 2021. Brown got suspended for using a fake vaccination card, and there was some uncertainty whether he would be back with the team after the suspension. The Bucs gave him another chance though, only for Brown to throw a tantrum like this in just his second game back. Arians’ own comments on Brown from just a few days ago are looking like they aged pretty poorly too.

Photo: Aug 22, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown reacts before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Investors Group Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports