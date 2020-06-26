Antonio Brown using high schooler as his personal QB

Antonio Brown is staying in shape to prepare for a possible NFL return, but the quarterback he’s having throw to him is probably not one you’d expect.

Brown has been working with 17-year-old high school quarterback Peter Zamora. Zamora told TMZ Sports he’s been throwing to the wide receiver regularly.

The collaboration started when the Deerfield Beach High School quarterback met the likes of Brown, Deshaun Watson, and Jerry Jeudy working out at a field in March, and Brown invited Zamora to join his gym.

“He hasn’t lost any gears,” Zamora said. “He’s still fast as ever and he’s still a top receiver in the league. I feel like a team should definitely sign him.”

Brown is on NFL radars, but it doesn’t appear teams are really eager to land him. If nothing else, he may be helping put a high school quarterback on the map with work like this.