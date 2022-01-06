NFL executives weigh in on Antonio Brown’s NFL future

Antonio Brown burned his bridges with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the wide receiver is once again available to any of the NFL’s other 31 teams. The big question now is whether one is willing to take a chance on the talented but combustible wide receiver.

The overwhelming consensus is no, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler polled nearly a dozen NFL executives anonymously and said the vast majority did not believe Brown would get another chance in the league. A few characterized the scenario as unlikely but not impossible, and only one felt another team would give Brown a chance.

At this stage, the obvious conclusion is that Brown has run out of chances in the NFL. The Buccaneers went out of their way to accommodate the wide receiver, and though it worked for a while, the ending has gotten quite ugly. The situation has devolved into a pair of dueling narratives between what Brown has said and what the team maintains about the situation.

At least one former GM thinks Brown will get another chance in the NFL. That is clearly the minority opinion at this point.

