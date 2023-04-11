Antonio Brown facing massive lawsuit from jeweler

Antonio Brown is being sued once again.

Shuki International, a jeweler that is known for working with celebrities and high-profile athletes, has filed a lawsuit against Brown claiming the former NFL wide receiver never paid a bill he owed of more than $1 million. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jean Louis Shuki filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles this week alleging that he provided Brown with several pieces of jewelry last year under the promise that Brown would pay him just over $1 million.

Shuki says he gave Brown two of the jeweler’s famous diamond fingers, which cost around $500,000 each. Brown also got a rose gold black diamond version of the finger piece, a white gold chain, and a ring. Brown allegedly agreed to pay for all of the items by Dec. 1, 2022.

Brown has tried his hand at rapping since he walked away from the NFL. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has a track called “Shuki Diamonds,” and the name was inspired by the diamond fingers he received from Shuki. Brown and Shuki even performed the song on stage together at one point.

The lawsuit is hardly a surprise to anyone who has followed Brown over the past several years. Brown has been sued for a variety of reasons.