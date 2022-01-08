Antonio Brown gets no league discipline for uniform removal

Antonio Brown suffered plenty of consequences for his meltdown during last Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. NFL discipline, however, will not be one of them.

Brown was not fined for the manner of his exit during Sunday’s game, which saw him remove his uniform on his way to the tunnel in a bizarre scene.

Former #Bucs WR Antonio Brown was not fined by the NFL for his strip-tease exit last week against the #Jets. He was, however, eventually cut. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2022

The lack of a fine will certainly confuse some people. After all, the NFL has handed down fines for a lot of very trivial and nitpicky uniform violations in the past. One would think that stripping down to one’s pants while storming off the field would be more severe than any of those, but clearly not.

The NFL has already gone easy on Brown once this season. Maybe the league didn’t want to pile on any further, given Brown wound up being cut anyway.