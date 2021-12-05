Antonio Brown got off easy with suspension for fake vaccine card

Antonio Brown should probably be feeling fortunate that he only got suspended for three games from the looks of it.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Saturday that the NFL initially considered a six-to-eight game suspension for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver and the two other players who violated COVID protocol. That suspension would have potentially extended into the postseason.

The former Pro Bowler Brown got into hot water for misrepresenting his vaccination status with a fake vaccine card. Bucs safety Mike Edwards and free agent receiver John Franklin III were the other two players who were suspended along with Brown.

Brown will serve his suspension during Weeks 13 through 15. A six-to-eight game ban could have carried over into the conference championship round of the playoffs at the latest. While Brown thus appears to have gotten off easy here, there could be greater implications for him moving forward.

