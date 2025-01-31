Antonio Brown shared savage post about Justin Tucker

Antonio Brown shared a savage post about Justin Tucker on Thursday.

Tucker, the 5-time All-Pro kicker, was accused in a lengthy article published Thursday of past inappropriate behavior in massage settings. The report from The Baltimore Banner says that from 2012-2016, Tucker was accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior” toward six different massage therapists in the Baltimore area.

Tucker reportedly was banned by two luxury spas over his alleged behavior.

The allegations immediately called up comparisons to Deshaun Watson, who faced lawsuits from multiple women over similar accusations. Watson ended up being suspended by the NFL over the accusations he faced.

Brown, in the way only he can, decided to get cheeky about things.

He shared a post on his controversial X account that included an AI-generated photo of Tucker shaking Watson’s hand.

“Justin Tugger” the caption said.

The point is that those two are now in the same boat.

Prior to this season, Tucker had an argument for being the best kicker in NFL history. His 89.1 percentage on field goal attempts is the highest in NFL history. This season he struggled though and made just 22/30 field goal attempts for a career-worst 73.3 percent. He also missed two extra point attempts.

It’s weird seeing Antonio Brown call someone else out for their behavior, but his account has become known for embracing controversy.