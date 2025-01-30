Justin Tucker accused of sexual misconduct by massage therapists

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is facing some troubling allegations after a story was published about him on Thursday.

In a lengthy article from The Baltimore Banner, Tucker is accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior” toward six different massage therapists in the Baltimore area. The therapists, who remained anonymous out of fear of retaliation from the Ravens and their fans, say the incidents took place between 2012 and 2016.

The Baltimore Banner investigated the allegations after receiving a tip on Jan. 9. Five of the six female massage therapists say Tucker “asked them to massage his pelvic region or inner thighs while he had an erection,” according to the report. Two of the therapists accused Tucker of brushing against them with his exposed penis.

Some of the therapists said Tucker’s behavior made them so uncomfortable that they cut sessions short and/or refused to work with him again. None of the therapists went to law enforcement with their complaints. The report says two of the luxury spas that Tucker visited banned him over his alleged behavior.

Tucker’s lawyers, Thomas A. Clare and Steven J. Harrison of Clare Locke, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to The Baltimore Banner.

“Mr. Tucker has never behaved inappropriately during any massage therapy session, and certainly never in the manner described,” the attorneys said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is a fictitious and utterly baseless claim.”

Tucker also issued a lengthy statement in which he called the allegations “desperate tabloid fodder.”

The allegations against Tucker are similar to those that led to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended in 2022.

Tucker just finished his 13th NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Ravens. He is one of the best kickers in league history, though the seven-time Pro Bowl selection had some uncharacteristic struggles this year.