Antonio Brown reaches settlement with rape accuser Britney Taylor

Antonio Brown has reached a settlement with one of the women who accused him of sexual assault.

Brown’s representative Alana Burstyn issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that the free agent wide receiver has resolved his dispute with Britney Taylor, his former trainer and friend. Burstyn said in the release that Brown and Taylor have been friends for more than a decade and that they reflected on their relationship and feel it is time to move forward. Burstyn says Taylor is pleased that Brown won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that the two “wish each other great continued success.”

You can read the full release below:

Here is the full release on behalf of #Bucs FA WR Antonio Brown: https://t.co/8q7MRdAY36 pic.twitter.com/SwxFzCKe5E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

It’s unclear if there was a financial settlement, but we do know that Brown was ordered by a judge to pay Taylor $100,000 earlier this year. That ruling came after Brown violated a confidentiality agreement that he and Taylor entered into shortly after Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2019 accusing him of sexual assault.

Taylor accused Brown of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. The allegations against the Pro Bowl receiver were extremely troubling. You can see a summary of them here.

The allegations from Taylor factored into Brown’s eight-game suspension at the start of the 2020 NFL season. He has also faced sexual misconduct allegations from a second woman.

Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns with the Bucs last season. He remains a free agent but recently made it clear that he wants to return to Tampa.