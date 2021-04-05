Antonio Brown uses social media to urge Buccaneers to re-sign him

Antonio Brown is still without a team, and it sounds like he wants to return to the team he finished last season with.

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted an image on Instagram celebrating the fact that the organization will return all 22 of its Super Bowl starters on offense and defense. That list did not include Antonio Brown, who was officially a reserve in the game but caught five passes for 22 yards, including a touchdown.

Brown took note of the post on his own Instagram, and used the comments to urge the Buccaneers to bring him back.

Antonio Brown says the #Bucs should sign Antonio Brown pic.twitter.com/9lLdPQNJ3e — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 5, 2021

It’s no shock that Brown would want to return to Tampa. He clearly loves playing with Tom Brady, and they’ll be Super Bowl contenders after getting Brown a ring last season.

Brown does have other quarterbacks who want to play with him, but it seems pretty clear that Tampa Bay is his first choice.