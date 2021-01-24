Antonio Brown ordered to pay $100K to rape accuser Britney Taylor

Antonio Brown has been involved in a legal war with his former trainer Britney Taylor for more than a year now, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was recently ordered to pay Taylor a large sum of money.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, an independent arbitrator ruled that Brown has to pay Taylor $100,000 for violating a confidentiality agreement between the two. The two sides entered into a confidentiality agreement shortly after Taylor filed a lawsuit against Brown in 2019 accusing him of sexual assault.

Taylor says Brown has violated the agreement numerous times. The recent ruling stemmed in large part from a screenshot of a direct message Brown posted that showed someone talking to him about the case.

Brown’s legal team has responded and is demanding that the $100,000 ruling be thrown out, claiming the arbitrator ignored the law.

Taylor has accused Brown of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. The case is still pending, and Brown has also faced sexual misconduct allegations from a second woman. Those allegations factored into his eight-game suspension to begin the 2020 season.

The Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but Brown has been ruled out with a knee injury.