Antonio Brown being sued over moving truck driver incident

Antonio Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season due to multiple off-field incidents, and the veteran receiver is now facing a civil lawsuit related to one of them.

Accoridng to Broward County court documents obtained by Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times, Brown has been sued by a moving truck driver who was allegedly attacked by Brown and Brown’s trainer early last year. The driver, Anton Tumanov, claims in the suit that he was moving Brown’s belongings from California to Hollywood, Fla., last year when he was “met with resistance and violence.”

Tumanov said Brown and Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, attacked his vehicle and broke the key” before they “proceeded to verbally and physically attack him, causing severe personal injuries.” The driver says he “continues to suffer severe bodily injuries, pecuniary losses, and mental anguish” as a result of the incident.

Holt and Brown are accused of assault and battery. Tumanov is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

Police were called to Brown’s Hollywood home in January 2020 after he was accused of attacking a moving truck driver over a payment issue. You can read more details from the incident here.

Brown was arrested not long after the incident and pleaded no contest to a felony battery charge last June. The 32-year-old avoided jail time and was given two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and a psych evaluation.

Brown is unlikely to face further discipline from the NFL, as the moving truck incident was part of the reason he was suspended last season.

Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns with the Bucs last season. He recently re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.