Antonio Brown thrown out of joint practice over fight with Titans’ Chris Jackson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are holding joint practices this week, and things got a bit chippy during Thursday’s session. A scrum broke out at one point that led to Antonio Brown being sent off the field.

Accoridng to reporters who were in attendance, Brown and Titans cornerback Chris Jackson got into it following a play where Brown felt he was held. Brown ripped Jackson’s helmet off and was temporarily kicked out of practice. JoeBucsFan shared some photos of the melee:

Antonio Brown with a hard left to rip off the helmet of Titans defensive back Chris Jackson.

Fight day at One Buc Palace. pic.twitter.com/Fdgu9yT3Q3 — JoeBucsFan (@JoeBucsFan) August 19, 2021

Brown later returned to practice during 7-on-7 drills after he cooled down a bit.

Skirmishes are nothing out of the ordinary during training camp, and things tend to get even more heated during joint practices. Cam Newton got a feel for that earlier this week when he was savagely trolled by a Philadelphia Eagles player.

Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns with the Bucs last season. He’ll be hoping for an even bigger year in 2021 after re-signing with the defending champions this offseason.