Antonio Brown going after Tom Brady with latest Instagram post?

Antonio Brown enjoys pressing buttons, and it seems like he was trying to push Tom Brady’s buttons with his latest social media post.

Brown posted a photo on Instagram Sunday night that showed him hugging Brady’s wife Gisele after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win.

Antonio Brown just posted this on his Instagram page pic.twitter.com/kpJg3SYLG1 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 2, 2022

“Put that s— on,” was Brown’s caption (edited by LBS for profanity).

There’s no way to interpret the post as a friendly one.

Brady is known to be having marital problems with Gisele. And here’s Brown posting a photo of himself hugging his former teammate’s wife. That’s not something friends do.

Brown’s post comes a day after he made headlines for exposing himself in the swimming pool of a Dubai hotel earlier this year. Not only is the former wide receiver not showing any remorse for his actions, he seems to be asking for more trouble and attention.