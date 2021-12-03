Did Bruce Arians drop hint about Antonio Brown’s future with Bucs?

Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games after he misled the NFL about his vaccination status. Some are now wondering if his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is in jeopardy, and head coach Bruce Arians may have offered a hint about that on Friday.

Arians was asked about the three-game suspensions for Brown and Bucs safety Mike Edwards. He said the team will “address their future” when they return.

Video: Bruce Arians says he won’t discuss Antonio Brown or Mike Edwards until after their three-game suspensions are over. “We move on.” pic.twitter.com/uuZD3WbLvL — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 3, 2021

Some interpreted that to mean Brown’s future with the franchise is not secure. Though, there would be nothing stopping the Bucs from cutting Brown now if they wanted to. The fact that they are planning to keep him through the suspension seems like an indication that he will remain with the team.

The NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Brown and Edwards misrepresented their vaccination status. The investigation came after Brown’s former personal chef explained how Brown obtained a fake vaccination card before the season. Arians was quick to defend Brown, which almost certainly means he believed Brown’s lie.

When the Bucs signed Brown last year, the belief was that they would not tolerate any slip-ups from the veteran receiver. We’re about to find out if that is actually the case.