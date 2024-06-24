Report reveals where Raiders’ QB competition stands

The Las Vegas Raiders are holding a true open quarterback competition this offseason, but it sounds like one player has the early upper hand.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Sunday that he expects a “real battle” to unfold between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew in training camp. But after spring practices and mandatory minicamp, Fowler believes O’Connell has a “slight edge” over his veteran teammate.

“O’Connell probably has a slight edge right now based on coming into year two, being more vocal. I’m told he’s acting like a starting quarterback and Davante Adams loves him, which always helps certainly with the brownie points,” Fowler said. “But Minshew has come in and shown some moxie. He’s already got the offense. He’s changing plays at the line of scrimmage, I’m told. He’s been good with the off-script stuff.

“It would be not surprising at all if both quarterbacks got a start in a preseason game. … We have ourselves a real battle in Las Vegas.”

O’Connell took Jimmy Garoppolo’s starting job as a rookie last season, and he played well all things considered. The former Purdue star finished with 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 11 games. His performance was not strong enough to lock himself into a starting role for 2024, which is one of the reasons the Raiders signed Minshew.

Minshew is entering his sixth NFL season and has significantly more experience than O’Connell. Minshew was thrust into a starting role with the Indianapolis Colts last year after rookie Anthony Richardson was shut down with an injury. The 28-year-old threw for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 17 games. Minshew has been solid with his opportunities during his NFL career and has 59 total touchdown passes compared to 24 interceptions.

As Fowler mentioned, it should help O’Connell if the former fourth-round pick has Adams’ support. Adams was openly unhappy with the Raiders when they moved on from one of their ex-quarterbacks, but he seems to have gotten over that. His vote will probably carry some serious weight.