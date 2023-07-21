Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub enters plea in youth football game shooting

Yaqub Talib, the older brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, was charged with murdering a man during a Texas youth football game last year, and he entered a plea in the case this week.

A representative for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office told TMZ that Yaqub pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to a 37-year prison sentence. Formal sentencing has been scheduled for Aug. 7.

Yaqub shot and killed 43-year-old Michael Hickmon after an argument broke out during a 9-and-under football game in Lancaster, Texas last August. Hickmon was the coach of the Dragon Elite Academy team that was playing against the North Dallas United Bobcats, a team organized and financed by the Talib brothers.

According to a lawsuit that was filed against Aqib and Yaqub by Hickmon’s family, the Talib brothers ended the game prematurely after their team was called for a taunting penalty. The suit says Hickmon went over to the opposing sideline to retrieve his son’s football, at which point Aqib attempted to fight him. Hickmon allegedly tried to back away and fell over. He was shot multiple times as he was attempting to get to his feet.

Witnesses painted a troubling picture of Aqib’s involvement in the incident, but the former Pro Bowl defensive back was not charged with a crime. The Talib brothers have also been accused of being overly aggressive during youth football games.