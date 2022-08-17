Troubling report sheds light on Aqib Talib’s involvement in deadly incident

Aqib Talib was present at the time his older brother allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game on Saturday night, and some witnesses claim the former NFL star played a significant role in the altercation that ended in tragedy.

Aqib’s brother, Yaqub, turned himself in on Monday after police in Lancaster, Texas, issued a warrant for his arrest. He is charged with murdering 43-year-old Mike Hickmon, who was a coach for the 9-and-under team that was playing against the North Dallas United Bobcats, a team organized and financed by the Talib brothers. Several other coaches for Hickmon’s team, Dragon Elite Academy, told Jason Whitlock of The Blaze that Aqib is responsible for escalating the incident.

Kerry Lewis, a Dragon Elite coach, told Whitlock that Aqib “incited the whole uproar” by going over to the Dragon Elite sideline to yell at the officials. Another coach said Aqib was the first person to throw a swing.

“Aqib started this. He was the first person to throw a punch,” Dragon Elite defensive coordinator Marty Barnett said. “Out of all of the people, he was the one person who could have de-escalated the situation. He was the one person we all would’ve listened to. He could’ve stopped it all.”

Lewis, Barnett and a third Dragon Elite assistant said there were six minutes left in the game when referees penalized a North Dallas United player for a late hit. Dragon Elite scored the go-ahead touchdown a play later, which allegedly angered Aqib. The coaches said Aqib threatened to “sock” one of the refs. They found that strange since the Talib brothers were the hosts of the game and hired the officials.

The Dragon Elite coaches say refs decided to call the game with six minutes left because of the profanity and threats from North Dallas United coaches. Hickmon then supposedly went to retrieve his son’s personal football before leaving, and a man working the first-down chains kicked it toward an area where North Dallas coaches were gathered. The Dragon Elite staffers say Hickmon took a yardage marker over and exchanged words with the North Dallas coaches. Aqib then swung at Hickmon, and Hickmon retaliated by hitting him with the marker.

Hickmon then had to fend off several people. Whitlock said video footage shows Hickmon scuffling with at least six people, one of who was Aqib’s wife. Yaqub allegedly shot Hickmon after he was knocked to the ground and tried to get to his feet.

Aqib’s attorney, Frank Perez, told Whitlock that the account from Dragon Elite coaches is “inaccurate.”

“You need to talk with all of the witnesses, not just the opposing coaches,” Perez said. “I will be more than happy to make a statement at the end of the week, when we’ve conducted a full investigation.”

Aqib has not been charged with any crime. It is unclear if police are investigating his involvement.

Aqib, 36, retired in 2020 after playing 13 seasons in the NFL. He has worked as a commentator for FOX since and recently landed another broadcasting gig.