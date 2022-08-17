Report: Aqib Talib was feet away from shooter in fatal incident

Aqib Talib’s older brother allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game on Saturday night, and the former NFL star was just feet away from the incident.

Yaqub Talib, 39, turned himself in on Monday and was charged with murder. Police say there was a disagreement at the end of the football game in Lancaster, Texas, that led to a physical altercation, during which Yaqub shot and killed an opposing coach. Aqib’s attorney confirmed that the five-time Pro Bowler was present at the time of the shooting and said Aqib is “distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.”

A new video that was shared by TMZ on Monday identifies Aqib on the field as the situation turned ugly. The 36-year-old did not appear to take part in the physical altercation, but TMZ said footage they chose not to air shows him running toward his brother after the shots were fired. The two then left the field together.

Aqib, 36, retired in 2020 after playing 13 seasons in the NFL. He has worked as a commentator for FOX since and recently landed another broadcasting gig.