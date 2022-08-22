Aqib Talib shares big news about his broadcasting job

Aqib Talib shared some big news on Sunday regarding his broadcasting future.

The 36-year-old former Pro Bowl cornerback was set to serve as an analyst on Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” TV package this fall. But that will no longer be the case.

Talib told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday night that he would be stepping down from his new role with Amazon.

Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2022

Talib’s decision comes a week after his involvement in a fatal shooting at a youth football game. Talib’s brother is accused of fatally shooting a man at a youth football game. Aqib was said to be just feet away from his brother when the murder occurred.

This outcome seemed almost like a certainty after the story became public. There is no way neither Amazon nor the NFL would have wanted to have Talib on the air for games given the circumstances.

Talib retired from football in 2020 and became an in-game analyst for FOX. He served as a color commentator on FOX NFL games last season.