Arden Key fined by NFL, but not for reason you think

January 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Patrick Mahomes leg injury

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key was fined for a tackle he made in last week’s AFC Divisional game, but not the one you might expect.

Key was hit with a fine just short of $16,000 for roughing Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne during last week’s game. He was not, however, fined for the tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes.

Key was in on the tackle that briefly knocked Mahomes out of the game and led to the Chiefs quarterback limping through the rest of the contest. There did not appear to be anything dirty about it, and the NFL saw it that way as well.

Instead, the NFL got Key for a hit later in the game when he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Henne.

Key was flagged for the play as well, and the Chiefs scored on the drive.

As for Mahomes, he will start the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals despite the ankle issue. It remains to be seen how much it will impact him during the game.

