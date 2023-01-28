Arden Key fined by NFL, but not for reason you think

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key was fined for a tackle he made in last week’s AFC Divisional game, but not the one you might expect.

Key was hit with a fine just short of $16,000 for roughing Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne during last week’s game. He was not, however, fined for the tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes.

The NFL didn’t fine #Jaguars OLB Arden Key for the hit that injured Patrick Mahomes’ ankle last week — but Key was fined $15,914 for roughing #Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne in the second quarter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2023

Key was in on the tackle that briefly knocked Mahomes out of the game and led to the Chiefs quarterback limping through the rest of the contest. There did not appear to be anything dirty about it, and the NFL saw it that way as well.

Instead, the NFL got Key for a hit later in the game when he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Henne.

Arden Key’s first roughing the passer was a lot worse than his second. But the officials got one of the two. Key is on a mission. pic.twitter.com/7ZchCAdrfs — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 21, 2023

Key was flagged for the play as well, and the Chiefs scored on the drive.

As for Mahomes, he will start the AFC Championship game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals despite the ankle issue. It remains to be seen how much it will impact him during the game.