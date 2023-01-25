Patrick Mahomes shares update on his ankle injury

Patrick Mahomes is battling an ankle injury as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but the star quarterback does not seem all that concerned.

Mahomes participated in practice on Wednesday. He told reporters his ankle is “doing good” and that he wanted to get on the practice field to test it out.

Patrick Mahomes is excited to get on the practice field today to test out his high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/lG3DiRaB0b — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 25, 2023

When Mahomes left the press conference, he was not walking with any type of noticeable limp. He also was not wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

No walking boot pic.twitter.com/6yPnk8esNR — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) January 25, 2023

There is virtually no chance Mahomes will miss Sunday’s game. The only question is how close he will be to 100 percent and whether the high ankle sprain will impact his play.

Mahomes suffered a similar injury in Week 1 of the 2019 season. He still played in Week 2, and he threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns in a win that week. Andy Reid said Monday that he thinks the latest ankle sprain is less severe than the one a few years ago. That and Mahomes’ ability to practice Wednesday are positive signs.