Report: Cardinals set huge asking price to trade No. 4 pick

The Arizona Cardinals have signaled that they are willing to listen to offers to trade the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but interested teams may need to give up a ton to make a deal happen.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort has suggested to other teams that the team would want three first-round picks to significantly move down from No. 4, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. The Cardinals would point to the Miami Dolphins getting that sort of deal from the San Francisco 49ers to trade down from No. 3 in 2021.

The Minnesota Vikings are one team that could possibly pull off a deal like this, as they have two first-round picks in 2024. Their former general manager essentially predicted the team would ultimately do that in order to land a quarterback.

Any team trading for the No. 4 pick would likely be doing so to get a quarterback, potentially Michigan’s JJ McCarthy. The Cardinals have to consider that by trading down by more than one spot, they would be giving up the chance to pick the best non-quarterback in the draft, potentially wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The No. 4 pick is a big spot in the draft, as most teams see four top-tier quarterbacks in this year’s class. Three of them are expected to go within the first three picks, but the Cardinals have no need for one, putting them in a potentially intriguing position at No. 4.