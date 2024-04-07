Ex-Vikings GM makes big prediction about team’s draft plan

The Minnesota Vikings are widely expected to take a quarterback early in the NFL Draft, and their former general manager thinks the team is prepared to give up a haul for one particular player.

During a recent appearance on CBS’ “With the First Pick” podcast, ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman said he believes the team will “overpay” to trade up for JJ McCarthy.

“They’re going to have to give (picks 11 and 23) and their 2025 first, plus some more draft capital,” Spielman said, as transcribed by Andrew Harbaugh of Vikings Wire. “I think J.J. (McCarthy) will be a good pro, but Minnesota will overpay to get him. At this point, they don’t have a choice.”

Spielman was mostly stating the obvious. The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have the first three picks in the draft, and all three teams need quarterbacks. One popular theory is that the Vikings acquired an additional first-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans so they can package that pick (No. 23) and their own (No. 11) to move up to No. 4 for McCarthy. The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the fourth overall pick.

The Vikings showed strong interest in another top QB prospect this week, but Spielman still believes McCarthy is Minnesota’s guy. Considering he worked for the Vikings from 2006-2021, Spielman probably still has connections within the organization.

Minnesota has been linked to several different quarterbacks, and even they may not be decided on which they want. But, as Spielman said, the Vikings are going to have to pay handsomely if they want to move into the top five.