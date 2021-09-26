Arthur Smith explains his new beard

Arthur Smith was sporting a new look on Sunday and it coincided with his first win as a head coach.

Smith was seen with the beginning stages of a beard going. His Atlanta Falcons also came back from a 0-2 start to beat the New York Giants 17-14.

It’s not unusual for people in sports to grow a beard in an attempt to change their fortunes. There are also “playoff beards” where players grow out their beards in the postseason until their team loses.

When asked about his beard, Smith did not say it was a playoff beard. He said it was a “get a win beard.”

Arthur Smith on his growing beard — it’s a “get a win beard.” pic.twitter.com/BuJM5cYXCL — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 26, 2021

Smith also plans to keep the beard going.

In case you were wondering the facial hair on @falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith will be staying since the #Falcons won. He said he won’t let it go unkept … but his wife suggested it. So he will keep it going.

It’s not a playoff beard.

“It’s just get a win beard.” #dirtybirds pic.twitter.com/eMH1lzR3Ea — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 26, 2021

Smith is also growing out his beard around the same time those on the “Pardon My Take” podcast teased him over his chin and suggested a beard. Is the timing a coincidence? Maybe not. But so long as it results in wins, Smith will take it.