 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 26, 2021

Arthur Smith explains his new beard

September 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Arthur Smith

Arthur Smith was sporting a new look on Sunday and it coincided with his first win as a head coach.

Smith was seen with the beginning stages of a beard going. His Atlanta Falcons also came back from a 0-2 start to beat the New York Giants 17-14.

It’s not unusual for people in sports to grow a beard in an attempt to change their fortunes. There are also “playoff beards” where players grow out their beards in the postseason until their team loses.

When asked about his beard, Smith did not say it was a playoff beard. He said it was a “get a win beard.”

Smith also plans to keep the beard going.

Smith is also growing out his beard around the same time those on the “Pardon My Take” podcast teased him over his chin and suggested a beard. Is the timing a coincidence? Maybe not. But so long as it results in wins, Smith will take it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus