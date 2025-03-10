Super Bowl-winning quarterback traded to Browns

The Cleveland Browns have acquired a Super Bowl-winning quarterback from the defending champions.

The Browns on Monday acquired Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles will receive backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for Pickett.

The move sends Pickett back to the AFC North, where he started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he is likely a depth option, the Browns are an intriguing landing spot for him. Deshaun Watson is likely out for 2025 due to injury, and Jameis Winston is a free agent, leaving Pickett as the only healthy quarterback currently on Cleveland’s roster.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and many expect them to pursue a quarterback. They have also been linked to some veterans, but have not been active early in free agency despite their uncertainty at the position.

Pickett started 24 games over two seasons for the Steelers to start his career, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Eagles trusted him as a backup in 2024, but after how impressive Tanner McKee looked down the stretch, McKee might be entrusted with that role going forward, making Pickett expendable.

It remains to be seen if the Browns would actually let Pickett compete for a starting job in 2025. He is definitely moving to a situation where he might wind up having a chance to play, though.