1 NFC team mentioned as possibility for Lamar Jackson

March 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Lamar Jackson looks on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, which makes him eligible to negotiate contract terms with other teams. The question now becomes: who will be interested in talking with the quarterback?

Matt Lombardo reported on Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons have had talks with Jackson.

The Falcons were among the strongest contenders to sign Deshaun Watson, who eventually landed with the Browns, so it’s no surprise they would have interest in Jackson a year later.

However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini countered that report and said the Falcons do not have interest.

If you believe Russini’s reporting, then that means there have been reports saying the Dolphins, Panthers, Commanders and Raiders all are not interested in Jackson.

Did Jackson underestimate his market? Or is there potentially some questionable reporting going on?

Jackson never agreed to a long-term deal with the Ravens not because Baltimore didn’t want to sign him, but because Jackson was seeking a Deshaun Watson-type deal with nearly the entire amount of money guaranteed. Perhaps it’s those contractual demands that have turned off potential suitors.

Atlanta has the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft. They have Desmond Ridder under contract at quarterback, so they would figure to have interest in filling out that position.

