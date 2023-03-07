1 NFC team mentioned as possibility for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, which makes him eligible to negotiate contract terms with other teams. The question now becomes: who will be interested in talking with the quarterback?
Matt Lombardo reported on Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons have had talks with Jackson.
As others have suggested, #Falcons’ interest in Lamar Jackson is very real
“The #Ravens’ Lamar Jackson deal talks with Atlanta progressed tremendously in Indy,” I’m told
More, plus scout’s take on how Jackson would elevate ATL’s offense | @HeavyOnSports https://t.co/JkKjstUm44 pic.twitter.com/DCMFK7sjyB
— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 7, 2023
The Falcons were among the strongest contenders to sign Deshaun Watson, who eventually landed with the Browns, so it’s no surprise they would have interest in Jackson a year later.
However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini countered that report and said the Falcons do not have interest.
The Atlanta Falcons will not be pursuing QB Lamar Jackson, per sources.
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 7, 2023
If you believe Russini’s reporting, then that means there have been reports saying the Dolphins, Panthers, Commanders and Raiders all are not interested in Jackson.
Update: The #Dolphins will not pursue #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, per @JeffDarlington
In total: The #Falcons, #Commanders, #Panthers and #Raiders are all reportedly out on Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/d0hsSt7VPQ
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 7, 2023
Did Jackson underestimate his market? Or is there potentially some questionable reporting going on?
Jackson never agreed to a long-term deal with the Ravens not because Baltimore didn’t want to sign him, but because Jackson was seeking a Deshaun Watson-type deal with nearly the entire amount of money guaranteed. Perhaps it’s those contractual demands that have turned off potential suitors.
Atlanta has the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft. They have Desmond Ridder under contract at quarterback, so they would figure to have interest in filling out that position.