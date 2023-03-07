1 NFC team mentioned as possibility for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, which makes him eligible to negotiate contract terms with other teams. The question now becomes: who will be interested in talking with the quarterback?

Matt Lombardo reported on Tuesday that the Atlanta Falcons have had talks with Jackson.

As others have suggested, #Falcons’ interest in Lamar Jackson is very real “The #Ravens’ Lamar Jackson deal talks with Atlanta progressed tremendously in Indy,” I’m told More, plus scout’s take on how Jackson would elevate ATL’s offense | @HeavyOnSports https://t.co/JkKjstUm44 pic.twitter.com/DCMFK7sjyB — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 7, 2023

The Falcons were among the strongest contenders to sign Deshaun Watson, who eventually landed with the Browns, so it’s no surprise they would have interest in Jackson a year later.

However, ESPN’s Dianna Russini countered that report and said the Falcons do not have interest.

The Atlanta Falcons will not be pursuing QB Lamar Jackson, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 7, 2023

If you believe Russini’s reporting, then that means there have been reports saying the Dolphins, Panthers, Commanders and Raiders all are not interested in Jackson.

Did Jackson underestimate his market? Or is there potentially some questionable reporting going on?

Jackson never agreed to a long-term deal with the Ravens not because Baltimore didn’t want to sign him, but because Jackson was seeking a Deshaun Watson-type deal with nearly the entire amount of money guaranteed. Perhaps it’s those contractual demands that have turned off potential suitors.

Atlanta has the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft. They have Desmond Ridder under contract at quarterback, so they would figure to have interest in filling out that position.