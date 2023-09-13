Austin Ekeler has critical comment about Chargers’ coaching

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler hinted at some frustration with the team’s coaching staff following their late loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Chargers lost 36-34 to the Dolphins and failed to hold a late lead, not for the first time. Ekeler does not think that is coincidence. In an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” Tuesday, Ekeler noted that injuries had been an issue, but that was not an excuse.

.@AustinEkeler on why finishing games has been an issue for the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/rC2wIRJ3My — Jim Rome (@jimrome) September 12, 2023

“We’ve had injuries over the past years, but you can’t blame everything on injuries,” Ekeler said. “Our coaching hasn’t always been the best. Our play hasn’t always been the best. And when you have a combination of those, then guess what? You’re going to be inconsistent.”

Ekeler points the fingers at the players, but the remark about coaching will probably get plenty of attention. Coach Brandon Staley certainly did not look great after the team’s massive playoff collapse last year.

Ekeler was involved in a contract dispute with the Chargers over the offseason, and was pretty candid about his frustration with the team. Perhaps some of that frustration is still lingering.