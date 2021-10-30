Austin Ekeler has funny update for anxious fantasy managers

Fantasy football managers who are nervous about Austin Ekeler’s status for Sunday’s game are getting an update directly from the source.

The Los Angeles Chargers running back missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a hip issue. The news was especially concerning given that the Chargers had just come out of their bye in Week 7.

On Saturday though, Ekeler gave a funny update about his availability on his Instagram Story. He revealed that he was starting himself in his own fantasy league, indicating that he was good to go for Sunday against New England.

Looks like Ekeler is good to go tomorrow per his IG story 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vQabSvbZiN — Brett 🏁 (@BrettLightyear) October 30, 2021

What is the most notable about that screenshot? Is that Ekeler has himself rostered in his fantasy league? Or is that Ekeler’s starting quarterback is Chargers crosstown rival Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams?

In any case, the 26-year-old Ekeler is one several Chargers players who makes a point of looking after his fantasy football managers.

Photo: Dec 2, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports