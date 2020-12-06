 Skip to main content
Bad snap costs Texans win against Colts

December 6, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Houston Texans nearly pulled off a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but an untimely blunder late in the game squandered their chance.

Deshaun Watson’s team was trailing 26-20 late in the fourth quarter when he quickly strung together several chunk plays to get the Texans inside the Indy 10-yard line with less than two minutes remaining. The drive ended when Houston center Nick Martin botched a shotgun snap and Watson could handle it. The Colts recovered.

There’s no guarantee the Texans would have scored, but they certainly had momentum on their side.

It’s easy to forget how important a good snap is. Martin isn’t the first center we have seen change a game this season with a poor snap, though we certainly hope he doesn’t receive the same treatment as one of his peers.

Houston fell to 4-8 on the season with the heartbreaking loss. The Colts improved to 8-4 and are tied for first in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans, who lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

