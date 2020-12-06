Bad snap costs Texans win against Colts

The Houston Texans nearly pulled off a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but an untimely blunder late in the game squandered their chance.

Deshaun Watson’s team was trailing 26-20 late in the fourth quarter when he quickly strung together several chunk plays to get the Texans inside the Indy 10-yard line with less than two minutes remaining. The drive ended when Houston center Nick Martin botched a shotgun snap and Watson could handle it. The Colts recovered.

Thank you interior line. pic.twitter.com/dYRix3UqfD — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 6, 2020

There’s no guarantee the Texans would have scored, but they certainly had momentum on their side.

It’s easy to forget how important a good snap is. Martin isn’t the first center we have seen change a game this season with a poor snap, though we certainly hope he doesn’t receive the same treatment as one of his peers.

Houston fell to 4-8 on the season with the heartbreaking loss. The Colts improved to 8-4 and are tied for first in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans, who lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.