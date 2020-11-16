Ravens’ Matt Skura says family received hate messages from fans

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura had a tough time snapping the ball in inclement weather on Sunday night, and that was one of the main reasons his team lost to the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, Skura’s bad game brought out the ugly side of the Ravens’ fan base.

Skura apologized for his mistakes in an Instagram post on Monday and said he wants to “take ownership” for Baltimore’s 23-17 loss. He thanked fans who sent him words of encouragement but revealed that some sent “hateful and threatening messages” to him and his family.

Ravens center Matt Skura posts on IG that some fans have sent his family “hateful and threatening messages” after his poor snaps in Sunday’s loss in New England. pic.twitter.com/8bAMmuCeoz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 16, 2020

One of Skura’s bad snaps came on 4th-and-1 in the third quarter with the Ravens in the Wildcat formation. Mark Ingram was unable to corral the ball, which resulted in a turnover on downs. Another bad snap came with Baltimore trailing by six and seven minutes remaining in the game. That snap led to a 12-yard loss and killed the drive.

The mistakes were critical, but no one deserves to have threatening messages sent to their family over a sporting event. Unfortunately, this is hardly the first time we have seen that happen.